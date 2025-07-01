Queen Feared Meghan Didn’t Really Love Harry and ‘Engineered’ Royal Match

The late Queen Elizabeth was left “very worried” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just two weeks before their wedding. The queen’s relationship with Prince Harry was irrevocably damaged by Harry being “rude” to her in the run-up to the 2018 nuptials.

She was also upset after Meghan Markle refused to share details of the wedding dress with her.

Queen Elizabeth II looked frosty during the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Maybe now we know why. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The shock claims were allegedly made by the queen’s first cousin, and one of her best and most trusted friends, Lady Elizabeth Anson.

Anson, who died in 2020, is said to have made the remarks in a series of conversations with the credible and respected journalist and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, who has now published them in her Substack, Royal Extra.

Lady Elizabeth, also known as Liza, was born in Windsor Castle to the queen mother’s sister and was a high-society party planner who organised events large and small for the queen throughout her life.

She was deeply familiar with the queen’s thinking and was understood to have been a trusted source of royal intelligence for several royal correspondents over the years.

Bedell Smith said that just days before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Anson told her: “We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all.”

Several royals were said to have had challenging interactions with Meghan Markle before her wedding to Prince Harry WPA Pool/Getty Images

Liza was not hired to organize Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and she said that a meeting with Meghan was “pointless” and that Meghan had fobbed her off when she made suggestions.

Eventually, Harry wrote to Liza to say “they were going another way.”

Liza told Bedell Smith: “He said, ‘I am close to my grandmother, and she is content with this.’ When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content.”

Bedell Smith adds that, according to Liza, the queen was dismayed after Harry asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to marry them without first requesting the necessary ecclesiastical permissions.

Liza told Bedell Smith: “Harry seems to think the Queen can do what she wants, but she can’t… Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother. She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened. I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes. They had tea with her the day before yesterday. She was trying to find out about the wedding dress, and Meghan wouldn’t tell her.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the wedding ceremony JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bedell Smith says that when she spoke to the queen two weeks before the May 19 wedding, Liza had just heard from the ueen. “The Number One Lady… says the jury is out on whether she likes Meghan… [She] is very worried.”

Liza then said: “Harry is besotted and weak about women.”

New claims say the queen was worried about Harry and Meghan from the start Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

One week ahead of the wedding, Liza told Bedell Smith: “Meghan and William and Kate are not working well,” said Liza. “That is what the Queen said, particularly about the two girls. It’s worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both.”