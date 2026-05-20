Popular Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Straus Family Creamery has issued a voluntary recall impacting several of its popular organic ice cream flavors after the company identified a potential contamination risk involving stainless steel fragments. The recall affects six flavors from the company’s Organic Super Premium Ice Cream line sold in pint and quart containers with best-by dates ranging from Dec. 23, 2026, through Dec. 30, 2026. Affected products include pint-sized Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Cookie Dough, and Mint Chip, along with quart-sized Dutch Chocolate and Strawberry flavors. The potentially contaminated ice cream was distributed across 17 states, including California, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Washington, and Pennsylvania. The company announced it has halted production to conduct “a complete overhaul of the production line to repair the equipment and resolve the source of the potential contamination.” The recall notice states that no injuries have been reported so far. The company is urging consumers not to eat the recalled products and to dispose of them after completing a form on its website to request a replacement voucher.