Flight Bound for U.S. Diverted After Ebola Threat

The chief of staff for MAGA’s favorite Democrat, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, resigned on Wednesday, according to Axios. Cabelle St. John, who has served on Fetterman’s team since he first took office in 2023, resigned from her post as the senator’s right-hand on Wednesday, a source familiar told the outlet. The senator’s staff turnover rate has been an issue throughout his term. St. John is the senator’s third chief of staff since he went to Washington, following last year’s resignation of Krysta Sinclair Juris. Juris succeeded Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s first chief of staff, who expressed his concern over the senator’s health to New York Magazine. Fetterman’s shift from a progressive to a Trump-friendly, pro-Israel Democrat has seen his support dwindle among his blue base while rising among Republicans. Axios reported that Fetterman replied to the outlet’s report in a text, saying, “So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!” including an image that showed other political offices with allegedly higher turnover rates. Fetterman’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
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- 1Chief of Staff for MAGA‘s Favorite Democrat QuitsON THE WAY OUTThe exit marks the senator’s third chief of staff to leave since he took office.
- 2Flight Bound for U.S. Diverted After Ebola ThreatAIRBORNE TRANSMISSIONThe disease has symptoms straight out of a horror movie.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds DREAMY DEALSThe viral earbuds are a game-changer for couples on different sleep schedules (and those with a snoring partner).
- 3Popular Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Ahead of MDWROCKY ROADThe Strauss Family Creamery released a voluntary recall across several ice cream products.
- 4NFL Star, 42, Finally Reveals His Future in LeagueSWAN SONGThe legendary QB, revealed last season to have a secret wife, had been mum about his future in football.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 5Tesla Cybertruck Owner’s Lake Test Ends in ArrestQUICK DIPThe Texas driver told officers he drove the car into the water on purpose to test the Cybertruck’s “wade mode” feature.
- 6Meghan Markle Markets Royal Wedding ‘Joy’ With $64 CandleAT ONE'S WICKS ENDThe Duchess revisits a sunlit wedding day that she has previously described in far less fairytale terms.
- 7Intense Moment Car Explodes in Fireball in New YorkDRAMATIC FOOTAGEFootage shows terrified onlookers sprinting away from the scene.
- 8‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star’s Wild Payday Decades LaterEVERYBODY LOVES RESIDUALSThe star became the highest-paid television actor during the show’s final season.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9LGBTQ Pioneer in Congress Dies at 86TRAILBLAZERThe congressman represented Massachusetts for over three decades.
- 10Man Gets $835K After Being Jailed Over Charlie Kirk Post'VINDICATED'The retired police officer spent 37 days in jail last fall.
Flight Bound for U.S. Diverted After Ebola Threat
A plane bound for the U.S. had to make an emergency stop in Canada after Homeland Security officials got wind of someone on board the flight who could have been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus. The Air France flight was headed for Detroit, Michigan, when Customs and Border Protection learned of the passenger, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and ordered the plane to land in Montreal. “Due to entry restrictions in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane,” a spokesperson for CBP said. Health authorities say more than 130 people have died amid over 500 suspected cases of the disease in the DRC, along with another death and at least two confirmed cases in nearby Uganda. The World Health Organization has declared the current outbreak of the disease—which can cause horrific symptoms like bleeding from the eyes—a “public health emergency of international concern.” The Bundibugyo strain behind the outbreak is thought to be less fatal than other variants, but still carries a mortality rate of up to 40 percent.
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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer—all without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.
Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.
Straus Family Creamery has issued a voluntary recall impacting several of its popular organic ice cream flavors after the company identified a potential contamination risk involving stainless steel fragments. The recall affects six flavors from the company’s Organic Super Premium Ice Cream line sold in pint and quart containers with best-by dates ranging from Dec. 23, 2026, through Dec. 30, 2026. Affected products include pint-sized Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Cookie Dough, and Mint Chip, along with quart-sized Dutch Chocolate and Strawberry flavors. The potentially contaminated ice cream was distributed across 17 states, including California, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Washington, and Pennsylvania. The company announced it has halted production to conduct “a complete overhaul of the production line to repair the equipment and resolve the source of the potential contamination.” The recall notice states that no injuries have been reported so far. The company is urging consumers not to eat the recalled products and to dispose of them after completing a form on its website to request a replacement voucher.
Aaron Rodgers will retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler. The star NFL quarterback said definitively on Wednesday that the 2026 season will be his last, telling a reporter who asked, “Yes, this is it.” Rodgers, 42, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last weekend, returning despite the franchise firing longtime head coach Mike Tomlin in January. Rodgers said he considered retirement after an embarrassing first-round playoff exit, but ultimately returned to the Steelers after Mike McCarthy, who coached Rodgers for 15 seasons in Green Bay, was hired. Rodgers is known to keep to himself—so much so, he got secretly married sometime in early 2025, only revealing that he tied the knot after a reporter noticed a ring on his finger last summer. Still, Rodgers has kept his wife’s full name private, and his own teammates and their spouses have not met her, describing her as a “phantom.” Rodgers has floated retirement previously, saying last off-season that he was “pretty sure” the 2025 season would be his last. Now, he sounds much more certain about his future.
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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.
Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”
Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.
A Tesla Cybertruck driver was arrested after he intentionally drove the vehicle into a lake right outside of Dallas. Jimmy Jack McDaniel was charged with operation of a vehicle in a closed section of the lake and various other water safety equipment violations, the Grapevine Police Department said Tuesday. Authorities rushed to Grapevine Lake late Monday evening after receiving reports of a floating Cybertruck near the shore. At the scene, McDaniel told officers he drove the car into the water on purpose to test the Cybertruck’s “Wade Mode” feature, which, according to Tesla, allows the vehicle to drive through bodies of water up to 32 inches deep. McDaniel’s plan quickly unraveled when the vehicle became disabled, forcing him and a passenger to abandon it in the water. The Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team eventually removed the car. “We want to remind drivers that although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law,” the police department warned.
The Duchess of Sussex has marked her eighth wedding anniversary with a lifestyle launch, unveiling a $64 candle inspired by her royal wedding day. The new release from her brand, As Ever, presents her and Prince Harry’s wedding as a sunlit vision of “love and laughter,” even if the years since have proved far less picture perfect. “Signature Candle No. 519,” (19th May) as it is called, is described on the As Ever website as evoking “the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter,” and is “inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories” But while the Sussex wedding was watched by millions around the world and blessed with rare British sunshine, the big day was anything but smooth, and Meghan herself has since been open about the fact that both the wedding period and the aftermath were more complicated than the fairytale image the candle appears to be selling. It’s a beautifully scented reminder that while memories fade and relationships fracture, Meghan’s brand must always play on.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority vehicle exploded into a massive fireball near Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull on Tuesday evening, sending panicked bystanders fleeing during rush hour. Dramatic footage captured the car already engulfed in flames outside the MTA headquarters at 2 Broadway, just a block from the famous statue. Moments later, the blaze suddenly intensified into a huge explosion, with panicked onlookers seen sprinting away from the scene. Police and firefighters responded to the fire near the corner of Broadway and Stone Street at about 5:42 p.m., a New York City Fire Department spokesperson told the New York Post. Authorities spent nearly 90 minutes bringing the blaze fully under control, sources said. No injuries were reported, the FDNY said. The MTA confirmed the vehicle involved belonged to the agency. Officials said there was no immediate indication the incident was suspicious, though the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ray Romano is still cashing in big from Everybody Loves Raymond more than two decades after the sitcom went off the air. Romano famously made television history during the show’s final season in 2005, earning nearly $2 million per episode to play sportswriter Ray Barone alongside his chaotic Long Island family. The payday landed him a Guinness World Records title at the time for the highest per-episode salary earned by a TV actor. According to Vanity Fair, the 68-year-old still pulls in as much as $18 million annually in residuals, thanks to syndication deals and streaming platforms, including Paramount+ and Peacock, that carry the beloved sitcom. The endless rerun checks were baked into Romano’s massive final-season contract, which secured him royalties from future airings after the series wrapped its nine-season run. Romano’s enormous salary also sparked tension behind the scenes after castmates learned about the deal. Brad Garrett, who played Robert Barone in the series, led negotiations for raises after learning Romano was earning far more than the rest of the ensemble. “When my salary came out in the papers, I knew stuff would happen,” Romano later admitted. “I’d do exactly the same thing.”
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Former Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank died on Wednesday at age 86 after spending a month in hospice, his sister confirmed to NBC Boston. The congressman was hugely popular during his tenure, representing Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District for over three decades, starting in 1980. Frank is best known for becoming the first congressman to voluntarily come out as gay, doing so in 1987 during his fourth term in the House. In an interview with The Boston Globe, he confirmed he was gay and responded, “So what?” when asked about his sexuality. He achieved another milestone when he married his long-time partner, Jim Ready, in the summer of 2012, making him the first member of Congress in a same-sex marriage. He called it “life-changing, lifesaving for me” in an interview with NBC earlier this month. Frank was a staunch advocate for LGBTQ issues throughout his decades-long tenure until his retirement in 2013. Frank is best known for lending his name to the sweeping 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was signed into law by then-President Obama after the 2008 recession to curb predatory practices and stabilize the markets. “I think we have been vindicated against our critics from both the left and the right,” Frank said of the law, adding he was “very proud” of its legacy.
Tennessee officials agreed to pay $835,000 to a 61-year-old man in a settlement over his arrest for a Facebook post about Charlie Kirk. Larry Bushart spent 37 days in jail last fall after he posted a photo of Donald Trump on Facebook, alongside the quote, “We have to get over it,” which referenced a statement by the president following a school shooting in 2024 at Perry High School in Iowa. Bushart captioned the post, shared on the day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, “This seems relevant today…” Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems arrested Bushart and alleged that the 61-year-old was threatening a local school, named Perry County High School. The felony charge was dropped in October. The retired police officer claimed in his lawsuit that while he was jailed, he lost his post-retirement job as well as missed his wedding anniversary and the birth of his granddaughter. “I am pleased my First Amendment rights have been vindicated,” Bushart said in a statement on Wednesday. “The people’s freedom to participate in civil discourse is crucial to a healthy democracy. I am looking forward to moving on and spending time with my family.”