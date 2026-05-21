Chief of Staff for MAGA’s Favorite Democrat Quits
The chief of staff for MAGA’s favorite Democrat, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, resigned on Wednesday, according to Axios. Cabelle St. John, who has served on Fetterman’s team since he first took office in 2023, resigned from her post as the senator’s right-hand on Wednesday, a source familiar told the outlet. The senator’s staff turnover rate has been an issue throughout his term. St. John is the senator’s third chief of staff since he went to Washington, following last year’s resignation of Krysta Sinclair Juris. Juris succeeded Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s first chief of staff, who expressed his concern over the senator’s health to New York Magazine. Fetterman’s shift from a progressive to a Trump-friendly, pro-Israel Democrat has seen his support dwindle among his blue base while rising among Republicans. Axios reported that Fetterman replied to the outlet’s report in a text, saying, “So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!” including an image that showed other political offices with allegedly higher turnover rates. Fetterman’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.