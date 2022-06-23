CHEAT SHEET
Oh Great, a Kyle Rittenhouse Video Game About Shooting ‘Fake News Turkeys’
In case anyone was craving more Kyle Rittenhouse in their life, they can now inhabit a pixelated version of the teenager, who announced on Thursday that he was releasing a video game in which players shoot “fake news turkeys.” The game is, in Rittenhouse’s eyes, directed toward a noble cause, as all profits will go toward his attempts to sue media outlets for defamation. In a clip the tech guru posted on Twitter, Rittenhouse says that “the media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda” before shooting the air with a nerf gun. If that isn’t enticing enough, the video also features an original Rittenhouse rap: “Fake news turkey shoot, got a laser gun going pew, pew, pew.”