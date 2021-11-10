Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down Crying on Stand in His Murder Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of murdering two and trying to kill a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday. And the 18-year-old wasted no time in making a slew of wild allegations about 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, the first person he shot and killed that night, before breaking down crying.

“The person that attacked me first threatened to kill me twice,” Rittenhouse claimed to jurors. He went on to claim that he saw the man he killed tip over a trailer and that Rosenbaum appeared to be setting a port-a-potty on fire.

The testimony marks the first time the now-18-year-old has spoken about the August 2020 incident that emerged as a flashpoint in the ever-sharper debate over gun rights, extremism, and racial inequality in America.

Rittenhouse is facing several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, after killing two and injuring a third on Aug. 25, 2020. Prosecutors have alleged that the then-17-year-old was a “teenage vigilante” who traveled from Illinois with an AR-15 to meet other armed people who styled themselves guardians of local business. Instead, they say, he was seeking to insert himself into the chaos, and intentionally took lives.

Meanwhile, he has become a favorite on the far-right, buoyed by online fundraising and making at least one appearance with members of an extremist group.

While on the stand, Rittenhouse claimed that the first time Rosenbaum threatened him, he was armed with a chain while yelling: “If I catch any of you fuckers alone, I’m going to kill you.”

Rittenhouse told jurors the second threat occurred outside of a car dealership, where Rosenbaum allegedly screamed, “I’m going to cut your fucking hearts out,’ and I’m not going to repeat the second word but ‘kill you n-words.’”

During protests that night, which defied a citywide curfew, Rittenhouse was caught on camera clashing with activists near a car dealership, where he fatally shot Rosenbaum. The incident spurred others at the scene to pursue the teenager and grab his gun in a scuffle that ended with Rittenhouse fatally shooting 26-year-old Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27.

If convicted, Rittenhouse could face at least 60 years in prison for reckless homicide.

To argue self-defense in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse’s attorneys are trying to show that the then-17-year-old had no choice but to use deadly force “to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself.” Jurors will need to put the case through a two-rule test: that Rittenhouse really believed he was in peril and had to use self-defense, and that the teenager’s actions were objectively reasonable for that situation.

As Rittenhouse began to explain to jurors on Wednesday how the first shooting began, and how he was allegedly “cornered” in a parking lot by Rosenbaum, he began to sob—leading the judge to call for a break. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, was also seen crying from the gallery.

This story is developing.