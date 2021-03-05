Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Supporters Feud Over Fundraising Cash

A new fundraising arm for accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is raising questions about how his previous legal team spent hundreds of thousands in donations, as it battles PayPal and other platforms that are shutting down its new accounts.

FreeKyleUSA has fired Twitter salvos at Rittenhouse’s former lawyers—California litigator John Pierce and pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood—for weeks, demanding an accounting of funds from Wood’s FightBack Foundation. (Pierce resigned from FightBack in September amid scrutiny over his embattled law firm, which was millions in debt. Lin himself is facing a lawsuit from former partners, who accuse him of failing to pay them fees and of “erratic, abusive, and unprofessional behavior.” In response, Lin released a statement calling the suit a “shakedown effort” that would force him to fork over “an unreasonable portion” of his earned fee.)

According to a representative of FreeKyleUSA, Fightback is no longer authorized to collect funds on Rittenhouse’s behalf and has failed to provide a detailed accounting to Rittenhouse’s family for the $2.1 million in donations it raised through the end of November.