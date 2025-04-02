Kylie and Jason Kelce Welcome Their Fourth Baby Girl
Kylie and Jason Kelce have welcomed a fourth daughter, the couple shared on Instagram. “Whoop there she is! Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce,” they wrote in a joint post announcing she’d arrived on Sunday. The retired Philadelphia Eagles star and his podcaster wife also share daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2. Kylie Kelce, 33, had continued hosting her podcast Not Gonna Lie right up until Finn’s birth. The show debuted in December and shot to the top of the pod charts, even dethroning Joe Rogan for a time. Her famous guests have included former first lady Michelle Obama, pop star Kelly Clarkson, and actor Kate Hudson. Jason Kelce, 37, also hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl winner who has been dating pop superstar Taylor Swift since 2023. After winning the Super Bowl in 2018, Jason Kelce retired from the Eagles in 2023 after 13 seasons. He is widely considered one of the best centers in team history and now appears on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown pregame show.
