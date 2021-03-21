Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Asking Fans to Help Pay for Stylist’s Surgery
OH THAT’S RICH
Kylie Jenner blew up the Internet on Sunday after requesting that her fans donate to her stylist’s GoFundMe after only apparently donating $5,000 herself. The self-made billionaire, according to Forbes, earns around $1.2 million per Instagram post, and the sum of money she gave to help her stylist Samuel Rauda raise $60,000 for surgery after a car accident last weekend attracted criticism.
“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel,” Jenner wrote on Instagram Live. “Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me.”
Tweeting under the hashtag #tonedeaf, fans and enemies alike chimed in, with one writing: “Hey @KylieJenner! Why don’t you “go fund” your friends financial needs rather than asking your fans to do it. You know, your fans that are anxiously waiting for their $1,400 check to drop so they can by food and pay bills.” Another wrote, “kylie jenner bought her toddler a $15,000 handbag but is asking her fans for money.”