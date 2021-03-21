CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Asking Fans to Help Pay for Stylist’s Surgery

    OH THAT’S RICH

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Carlo Allegri via Reuters

    Kylie Jenner blew up the Internet on Sunday after requesting that her fans donate to her stylist’s GoFundMe after only apparently donating $5,000 herself. The self-made billionaire, according to Forbes, earns around $1.2 million per Instagram post, and the sum of money she gave to help her stylist Samuel Rauda raise $60,000 for surgery after a car accident last weekend attracted criticism.

    “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel,” Jenner wrote on Instagram Live. “Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me.”

    Tweeting under the hashtag #tonedeaf, fans and enemies alike chimed in, with one writing: “Hey @KylieJenner! Why don’t you “go fund” your friends financial needs rather than asking your fans to do it. You know, your fans that are anxiously waiting for their $1,400 check to drop so they can by food and pay bills.” Another wrote, “kylie jenner bought her toddler a $15,000 handbag but is asking her fans for money.”

    Read it at The Independent