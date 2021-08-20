CHEAT SHEET
Kylie Jenner is Pregnant with Baby No. 2: Report
Kylie Jenner is pregnant, Page Six reports. The 24-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 3. A source told the tabloid that the couple is “thrilled,” with some speculating Jenner was hiding the pregnancy by not appearing in any photos from her own birthday party. The news may have been hinted at Thursday by her father, politician Caitlyn Jenner, who shared that the family was expecting another grandchild but declined to say who was expecting, according to TMZ.
Jenner gave birth to Stormi in 2018 after keeping it under wrap despite fervent speculation.