Kylie Jenner Bares All in Nude Playboy Spread With Boyfriend Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner leaves little to the imagination in her upcoming photoshoot for Playboy with boyfriend Travis Scott. On Tuesday morning, the reality star shared a photo from the spread on Instagram with the caption, “When Houston meets LA ..” followed by a yellow heart emoji. In the picture, she appears to be completely nude, wearing only a cowboy hat atop her cascading dark hair. Her back is to the camera and her face is obscured as she embraces Scott, who is also showing some skin in faded blue jeans and no shirt.
Playboy shared three extreme close-up shots of Jenner and Scott on their Instagram page. In the pictures, Jenner is hugging Scott, her famous puffed-up pout adorned with red lipstick. The 21-year-old is following in the footsteps of her older sister Kim Kardashian, who graced the cover of the adult magazine back in 2007. Kim’s photoshoot was documented in the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and spawned the viral GIF of momager Kris Jenner praising her naked daughter’s work on set with an encouraging, “You’re doing amazing sweetie!”