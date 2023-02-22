Kylie Jenner Reveals She Experienced ‘Difficult’ Postpartum Depression
KEEPING IT REAL
Kylie Jenner experienced postpartum depression after she delivered both her children, she revealed in a new Vanity Fair Italia interview. “I have experienced it. Twice,” she told the magazine in its March 2023 cover story. “The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable. I would tell those women [experiencing postpartum depression] not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful.” Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi in February 2018 following months of intense speculation, and welcomed a son, Aire, in February 2022. As for hateful comments and scrutiny, Jenner said she tunes it all out now. “I don’t read the comments anymore. I’ve become strong and I’ve realized that I don't have to allow them into my life,” she said.