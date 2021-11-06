Kylie Jenner Roasted for Leaving Up Video of Boyfriend’s Deadly Concert

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Kylie Jenner is getting slammed on social media for not taking down video she shot of boyfriend Travis Scott performing while fans were dying at his Astroworld Festival. One of the clips she posted shows an emergency vehicle with sirens trying to make its way to the front of the crowd to rescue unconscious concertgoers; a fan video shows Scott also noticed the ambulance from the stage but did not immediately stop the show. One Twitter commenter who saw the pregnant makeup mogul’s Instagram story wrote: “I’m not BLAMING anything on Kylie! It’s just so insensitive to have that video up!! When we now know that so many people died and got injured and probably will be traumatized for LIFE.”