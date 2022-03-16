Kylie Jenner Says Postpartum Life ‘Has Not Been Easy’
‘IT'S OK NOT TO BE OK’
Kylie Jenner revealed her struggles with postpartum life in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, saying she wanted to address the “pressure” that moms feel to pretend they feel fine after giving birth. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not just physically, mentally after birth,” she said. “Just sending some love.” Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott, a son named Wolf, just six weeks ago. In one video, Jenner says, “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.” Jenner added that this time had been difficult on her “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually.” She ended her series of her videos with a hopeful message: “It’s OK not to be OK.”