    SENSELESS

    Kylie Rae Harris Caused Fatal Accident That Killed Her and Teen: Sheriff

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    KYLIERAEHARRIS.COM

    Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris was speeding when her car clipped the vehicle in front of her and careened into oncoming traffic, killing herself and a 16-year-old girl in New Mexico. Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe told reporters that alcohol was also a factor in the deadly three-car accident, but did not elaborate, with additional details are pending toxicology tests. Harris and teenager Maria Elena Cruz were pronounced dead at the scene. “At this time, I will say with most certainty that Miss Cruz was an innocent victim of this senseless crash caused by Ms. Harris,” Sheriff Hogrefe told local reporters. Harris was required to have a breathalyzer in her car after receiving a DUI in Texas last year. She had been touring and promoting her new album across the southwest.

