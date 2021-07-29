Kyrie Irving Slams Nike Sneakers Bearing His Name: ‘These Are Trash’

Read it at The Oregonian
Basketball star Kyrie Irving took to Instagram Wednesday to call out Nike, which he said planned to release a sneaker bearing his name without his involvement. He wrote, “I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash! I have absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads and true supports of the #KAI11 brand.” Irving has released a number of shoes in conjunction with Nike prior to the Nike Kyrie 8, including ones that came out in May.