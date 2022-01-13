Sinema Hid in Bathroom Because She Thought It Was Illegal to Film Her There, Cops Say
FLUSHED OUT
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) chose to go into a bathroom in October when she was being pursued by activists because she believed it would be illegal to film her there, according to a newly released police report. A viral clip of the incident showed activists from the social justice group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) following Sinema into the bathroom on the Arizona State University campus to ask about her opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. According to the Arizona Mirror, Sinema admitted to police that she fled as she thought it would incriminate the people filming her. ASU Police Department Sgt. Katie Fuchtman wrote: “Sinema stated this was not her first time being approached in this way and that is why she entered the bathroom, knowing it was illegal for someone to record another person inside the bathroom.” Police later determined that Sinema was mistaken—four people were charged with misdemeanors over the incident, but not for the felony of filming a person in a bathroom. ASU police are still investigating.