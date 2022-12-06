LA County COVID-19 Cases Spike 75%, Could Soon See Mask Mandate
‘SURGE’
Los Angeles County is experiencing skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, rising deaths and more patients rushing to hospitals as cases spiked 75 percent over the last week just a few days after Thanksgiving, according to the Los Angeles Times. As the county begs residents to get vaccinated and update their boosters, the county might see another mask mandate if matters get worse within a few weeks, the Times reported. Slammed with threats of the flu and RSV, the latest case rate has doubled since after Thanksgiving and tripled since the first week of November. The county reported 3,721 cases a day from the weekly period ending Monday. “While there still is uncertainty about what the impact of COVID-19 will be this winter, there is mounting evidence that we are entering another COVID-19 surge,” LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, per the Times. Ferrer added that a mask mandate could be instated in early January.