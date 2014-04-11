LA Deputy Kills Hostage by Mistake

CHEAT SHEET
John Winkler, a 30-year-old TV production assistant for the Comedy Central show Tosh.0, was one of two hostages mistakenly shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday night. Winkler was killed by the shots. The deputies mistook Winkler for a knife-wielding suspect when he fled an apartment behind another hostage. However, when police entered the apartment, they found a fight going on between another male victim and the suspect, Alexander McDonald, who was choking and tearing at the face of the remaining hostage. He was subdued and arrested by deputies.