L.A. Schools Return Weapons to Pentagon

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
The Los Angeles School Police Department has returned the last of the grenade launchers, military armored vehicles, and rifles they were given through a Department of Defense program, the district said in a letter Monday. On Tuesday, activists reportedly commandeered a school board committee meeting asking for proof of the turnover. Strategy Center Director Eric Mann said his group wants proof that the weapons were returned, in addition to an apology from the district. A spokeswoman, Shannon Haber, would not say how many rifles had been returned. But in 2014, the district had 61 M-16 automatic rifles.