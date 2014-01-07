LA Sheriff Retires Amid Scandal

CHEAT SHEET
The popular Los Angeles County sheriff stepped down on Tuesday, after allegations of misconduct led to 18 former and current members of the Sheriff's Department were charged in reportedly beating inmates and prison visitors in early December. Sheriff Lee Baca cited "personal and private" reasons for his retirement, which he says he decided on three days ago. Baca has been with the department for 48 years, served as sheriff since 1998, and was planning to seek reelection this June. Instead, he'll step down at the end of this month.