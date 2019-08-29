CHEAT SHEET
SOUND & SAVE
Amazon Is Cutting Hundreds Off Sony, Samsung, LG, JBL, and Other Top TV and Audio Brands Through Labor Day
Labor Day means sales and that’s exactly the case for Amazon, which is cutting hundreds off two dozen TVs, soundbars, and other devices from top brands. From Sony to Samsung and much more, you stand to stream higher quality content and hear it better after saving on an upgrade during the sale. To help give you an idea of the savings and quality products in store, we rounded up the three top-rated options from the sale.
Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $1,298 (down from $1,598): Sony knows how to deliver a TV that lasts for years. From 4K DTV to smart device-readiness, this is an upgrade for the books. Too large? Save $200 on the 55-inch model.
JBL Boombox, $380 (down from $450): This waterproof Bluetooth speaker will play for 24 hours to cover years of parties, inside and out, and it lets you charge other devices, too. You can get it different colors to match your style.
Samsung HW-R550 Sound Bar, $228 (down from $280): With a built-in channel designed specifically to enhance the quality of dialogue in shows or movies you’re streaming, this Samsung upgrade is the easy-to-install-and-use upgrade your living room has been needing.
Amazon is a great place to grab tech upgrades and sales like this make the deal even sweeter. | Shop on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.