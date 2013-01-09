Labor Secretary Hilda Solis Resigns

CHEAT SHEET
Labor Secretary Hilda Solis—the first Hispanic woman in a presidential cabinet—has resigned, the White House confirmed Wednesday. In a statement on her resignation, Solis said we are "well on the road to recovery." An advocate for environmental justice in her native state of California, Obama praised her as a "critical" member of his team and a "tireless champion for working families." "I am grateful to Secretary Solis for her steadfast commitment and service not only to the Administration, but on behalf of the American people," he said. Staying on in Obama's cabinet, are Attorney General Eric Holder, Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius, and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki.