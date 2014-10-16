Lack of Oxygen Killed Joan Rivers

CHEAT SHEET
The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner released the findings of its post mortem on Joan Rivers and found that she died because oxygen was cut off to her brain during her throat procedure. Rivers was sedated with Propofol. The examiner said the lack of oxygen was a “predictable complication” from the procedure that’s done under anesthesia. (It’s not clear if the anesthesia or the procedure made her stop breathing.) The investigation revealed Rivers had the throat procedure to evaluate changes in her voice and to deal with acid reflux.