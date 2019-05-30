LaCroix Sales Dropping Amid Spiking Seltzer Sales Rates

Sales of sparkling flavored water beverage LaCroix have been in “free fall” despite demand for seltzer rising, CNN reports. LaCroix’s sales have reportedly fallen over 15 percent in May after dropping almost 7 percent in April, 5 percent in March, and 6 percent in February. “The LaCroix brand has gone from bad, to worse, to disastrous in a relatively short period of time,” beverage analyst Laurent Grandet told the network. The sales drop would align with the slipping stock price of the beverage’s parent company, National Beverage—which has dropped 62 percent since September 2018. Grandet reportedly cited increased competition in the growing sparkling beverage market, with seltzer sales rates doubling between 2013 and 2018.