Lady Gaga Congratulates ‘Superstar’ Britney Spears on End of Conservatorship
‘THANK GOD 4 TODAY’
Lady Gaga has congratulated Britney Spears after the singer was “freed” from her conservatorship on Friday. “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career,” Lady Gaga tweeted on Saturday. “I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today you’re a superstar and a super-human being.”
The decision, which came from Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny, effectively ended a years-long struggle that exposed the allegedly exploitative way Spears’ father, Jamie, controlled her finances and autonomy. The “Free Britney” movement, led by fans and online sleuths, was documented in the Emmy-nominated documentary Framing Britney Spears, released earlier this year.
After the ruling, Spears posted a video of fans celebrating outside of the courthouse. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” she captioned the post. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney.”