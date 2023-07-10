Lady Gaga Doesn’t Have to Pony Up $500K Reward for Dogs

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
In a victory for Lady Gaga, a judge has tossed the lawsuit filed by a woman who wanted to collect a $500,000 reward for returning the singer’s dogs—even after she pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property. TMZ reports that the court ruled that letting Jennifer McBride pursue a claim against the star “would allow her to benefit from her admitted wrongdoing.” Lady Gaga’s Frenchies were swiped by men who shot and beat her dog walker; McBride was reportedly romantically involved with a suspect’s father.