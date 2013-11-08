Lady Gaga Gives Up Ganja

CHEAT SHEET
Lady Gaga’s love of ganja went way beyond the occasional or even nightly joint. The pop star told the U.K.’s Attitude magazine that she’s currently the “soberest” she’s been in five years, following a “brain-numbing” marijuana addiction that escalated to smoking 15 joints a day following her hip injury earlier this year. “I would break the habit and it would sneak back in, and I would break it and sneak back in,” she said, noting that at the peak of her addiction, her life consisted of sleeping, singing, and smoking. Gaga also admitted that she’s used drugs to cope with the sexual pressure that accompanies stardom. “I went through terrible experiences early in my career climbing through swine and swine of men in the music industry,” she said.