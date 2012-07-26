Lady Gaga to Make Acting Debut

CHEAT SHEET
Let’s see how well Lady Gaga uses that Poker Face. The singer will make her acting debut in Robert Rodriguez’s 203 film Machete Kills. Rodriguez tweeted on Thursday “I just finished working with @LadyGaga on @MacheteKills, she kicked SO MUCH ASS! Holy smokes! Blown away!” Rodriguez also tweeted a photo of the movie poster, featuring Lady Gaga holding a smoking gun. Lady Gaga confirmed her role via Twitter, writing “filming was insane.” The film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Vergara, Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen and Edward James Olmos.