Lady Gaga's VMA Hair Evolution; Opening Ceremony to Join New York Fashion Week

Lady Gaga's VMA Hair Evolution: First bras, now wigs. At the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga performed her new single "Applause" in an array of wigs, paying homage to her previous hairstyles -- think her platinum bob circa The Fame, and the yellow waves she sported to the 2010 Grammy Awards. Earlier on the red carpet, Gaga wore a simple, long black wig to accompany her toned down and sophisticated gown. The singer's friend and photographer Terry Richardson even scored a shot of her many wigs backstage. [The Huffington Post]

Opening Ceremony to Join New York Fashion Week: Popular fashion band Opening Ceremony will host its first runway show during New York Fashion Week. The show will be accompanied by a week-long pop-up market, including clothes from Rihanna for River Island, a nail salon by Estée Lauder, and food from a variety of vendors. The brand's co-founder Carol Lim said, “In light of the way we always tackle events we decided that we wanted to activate [the fashion show] space for the entire week of fashion week. [Guests] can see curated fashion products and food. “We thought, ‘Why not extend it for the entire fashion week?’” [WWD]

Cara Delevingne May Become a Movie Star: While rumors have been surfacing for months now that model Cara Delevingne may make the switch to the acting world, her Instagram now seems to confirm such. Delevingne posted a variety of photos to her account this past week with the hashtag #KidsinLove, the title of a movie that "will focus on rich, young London kids who party [and] do drugs," in which the model stars. [The Cut]

Michelle Obama Attends Arthur Ashe Kids Day: First Lady Michelle Obama headlined Arthur Ashe Kids Day on Saturday, the annual children's event prior to the start of the US Open. Obama promoted her national fitness and health campaign in a printed Prabal Gurung Resort 2013 peplum top, white, wide-legged pants, and a pair of simple silver flats. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]