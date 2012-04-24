Laker Star Suspended Seven Games

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Metta World Peace, the Los Angeles Lakers forward formerly known as Ron Artest, will miss the next seven games after he threw a bruising elbow in a game Sunday night. NBA Commissioner David Stern handed out the punishment Tuesday, which will put World Peace off the court through the end of the regular season—which has just one game remaining. World Peace’s hard foul came while he was celebrating a dunk in a game against the Oklahoma Thunder. James Harden, who was fouled, wound up with a concussion. The suspension means World Peace will miss the first six games of the playoffs. In 2004, he was suspended for 86 games for fighting fans.