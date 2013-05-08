Lambesis Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot

CHEAT SHEET
This would seem more fit for the heavy metal part of As I Lay Dying, but not necessarily their Christian message. Tim Lambesis, lead singer of the band As I Lay Dying, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to hire an undercover cop in San Diego to kill his estranged wife. Lambesis is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The band had just wrapped up a tour in Asia and had been scheduled to depart for a U.S. tour on May 20th, but police received a tip last week that Lambesis was trying to have his estrange wife killed. She had filed for divorce last year, and court records indicate at least one minor child was involved in the proceedings.