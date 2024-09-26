Lana Del Rey Gets Marriage License to Wed Alligator Tour Guide
GOING TO THE CHAPEL?
There might be wedding bells in Lana Del Rey’s future as the indie pop star has obtained a marriage license with her rumored alligator tour guide beau, Jeremy Dufrene. TMZ first reported that she obtained the document from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Monday. It has yet to be entered into record, so it’s safe to assume they haven’t tied the knot yet. The “Video Games” singer caused a stir back in August when she was first spotted holding hands with the Louisiana father, and many fans called their pairing odd. While Del Rey has never confirmed their relationship outright, according to People, she did comment “no” under an Instagram post that asked users to weigh in on their romance earlier this month. Eagle-eyed fans noted that the singer and Dufrene go back to at least 2019, when she went on one of his boat tours and posted snaps of them together on Facebook. “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours,” she captioned the snaps.