Four Kids Under 12, Including an Infant, Found Shot Dead With Woman at California Home

Read it at KABC
A woman and four children under the age of 12—including one infant—have reportedly been found shot to death at a residential home in Southern California. Citing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, KABC reports that deputies found the woman and four children dead inside a home in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles, on Sunday night. All victims are reported to have suffered gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. A man, who is reported to be the father of the children, is said to have turned himself in at the Lancaster sheriff’s station. It’s not clear if he’s a suspect in the shooting. The names of the victims have not been released.