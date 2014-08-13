LAPD Accused of Killing Unarmed Man

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
A man who was shot Monday night by a Los Angeles police officer has died, and there is now a debate over why he was wounded. The LAPD says he was stopped during an investigation, and that when a “struggle ensued” the officer shot the person. The department did not release information about why the officer approached the victim. However, individuals claiming to be the family, including the victim’s mother, told KTLA News that the man, Ezell Ford, was lying on the ground per the officer’s wishes and was shot in the back. “My heart is so heavy,” Tritobia Ford told the station. “My son was a good kid. He didn’t deserve to die the way he did.” She also described him as “mentally challenged.”