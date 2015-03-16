LAPD Rookie Wanted for Murder

A rookie LAPD officer is wanted for murder after he has failed to turn himself into law enforcement authorities for questioning. Henry Solis, 27, is wanted in the death of Salome Rodriguez, 23, an Ontario native who was shot Friday night near a strip of Pomona nightclubs and bars. Police say Solis and Rodriguez got into an altercation outside one of the clubs. Rodriguez was shot and ran bleeding for a block, according to an officer who spoke to the Los Angeles Times. Solis, who has been working as a probationary office since December, did not report to work on Saturday. His car was found abandoned on Sunday. A health care professional who treated Rodriguez told the Times that he was hit at least five times: "The shots were on point," the person said, adding the shooter "did a good job."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10