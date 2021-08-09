LAPD Union Calls on NBA to Punish Jaxson Hayes for Allegedly Injuring Cop, Hurling Racial Slur During Arrest
ACCOUNTABILITY
The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents officers, is calling for the NBA to take action against Jaxson Hayes for allegedly assaulting officers during a recent arrest, TMZ reports. After a viral video showed officers, who arrived at the scene due to a domestic dispute, tasing the young NBA player, the LAPPL released a letter calling on NBA commissioner Adam Silver to punish Hayes for his behavior.
“Mr. Silver, the actions of your player were unlawful, completely unacceptable and are as clear a prima facie case of violating several of the National Basketball Association policies as we have seen,” wrote the union in the letter. “We respectfully request that you immediately initiate a thorough investigation into Mr. Hayes’ actions before, during and after the incident and to take appropriate corrective action to hold Mr. Hayes accountable.”
The letter also alleged that Hayes used “racial epithets” during his altercation with police, who say the confrontation became physical when Hayes shoved them. The LAPD opened an investigation into the incident as Hayes claimed there was pressure applied to his neck, making it difficult for him to breathe. The NBA has yet to respond to the letter.