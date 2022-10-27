Days after right-wing cable network Newsmax effectively banned her from their airwaves for going full QAnon and peddling antisemitic tropes, Lara Logan popped up on fellow Newsmax dropout Emerald Robinson’s show on Mike Lindell’s fringe outlet and trashed the cable channel’s decision.

Besides insisting that she would never have wanted to work for Newsmax in the first place because of their embrace of “Ukraine war porn,” Logan doubled down on her unhinged claim that global elites “dine on the blood of children”—and took it several steps further.

During an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling last week, Logan—once an award-winning 60 Minutes correspondent turned far-right conspiracy theorist—embraced the racist “Great Replacement” theory while accusing global leaders of blood libel, a centuries-old canard long used to persecute Jewish people that’s been embraced by QAnon adherents.

“God believes in sovereignty, a national identity, of the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time,” she told Bolling. “And he knows that the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world through all of these are people who are stooges and his servants.”

Logan added: “And they may think that they’re going to become gods; that’s what they tell us. You know [Yuval] Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum? You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that, while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not gonna win!”

The day after her appearance on Bolling’s program, Newsmax announced that Logan would no longer be welcomed back to the network while condemning “in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made” by the former Fox Nation host. Bolling, meanwhile, did not face any punishment or repercussions for his handling of the Logan interview.

Welcoming Logan onto her show The Absolute Truth, which airs on Lindell’s Frank Speech TV, Robinson kicked off the Monday interview by stating the “truth has been out there for years” to support Logan’s claim that liberal elites feast on children’s blood.

Robinson’s alleged proof: A four-year-old local news segment about a startup that offered blood transfusions to middle-aged patients from younger people. (The FDA warned against the procedure and the business quickly shut down.)

Robinson, who was ditched by Newsmax as a White House correspondent for ludicrously claiming COVID-19 vaccines contained a satanic tracking device, then told Logan her ban showed she was “right over the target” because the media ran the “same playbook” by doing “everything to say you sound crazy” following her patently absurd commentary.

“You know what’s funny about that narrative, Emerald, is that when I got death threats mailed to me by antifa it mirrored exactly the smear that you hear all across the media,” Logan replied. “Which should tell you everything about the relationship between these violent extremists and agitators and people within the media.”

“Funny part is, I really don’t care about being canceled by Newsmax,” Logan added, claiming she could never have worked for the pro-Trump network because of the “Ukraine war porn they put all over their air” and their unwillingness to “acknowledge the fraud” in the 2020 presidential election. (In reality, Newsmax is currently facing billion-dollar defamation lawsuits from voting software firms for peddling election fraud lies.)

“There’s a reason I haven’t rushed into the arms of another employer after Fox Nation asked me to lay low for a while and let everything blow over after my comments about Dr. Fauci,” she added.

Logan, of course, was referencing her outrageous comparison between chief White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and notorious Nazi physician Josef Mengele, which resulted in Fox News ghosting her and her series on the conservative cable giant’s streaming service not being renewed. Furthermore, in the wake of those comments, her talent agency dropped her.

After Logan stood by her Fauci remarks while calling the infectious disease expert a “stone-cold blooded killer,” Robinson circled back to the comments that led to Logan’s ban from Newsmax.

“What actually kind of surprised me by it is I didn’t find anything you said really controversial,” Robinson noted. “And knowing their audience, which I know extremely well—clearly, right—I know exactly who their audience is! That’s an audience that knows all of this information that you were saying and that this is verified, and they’re largely Christian believers.” The MyPillow TV host then wondered why there was “such a strong reaction” by Newsmax compared to what Logan said, asking the ex-CBS reporter why she thought that was the case.

Asserting that she “has no ties to Newsmax” and only appeared three times on Bolling’s program in recent weeks, she praised the Newsmax host as “a pro” while declaring that “this is not his fault.” At the same time, she insisted, she really didn’t care “what Newsmax does at all—not one bit.”

From there, however, Logan once again went completely off the QAnon deep end, claiming the reason she has been “censored” is because she exposes the truth about hundreds of thousands of children being sex trafficked and sacrificed by the Biden administration.

Or, in other words, she went full QAnon. (In recent months, Logan has increasingly embraced the dangerously nutty conspiracy theory, which posits that a Satanic cabal of liberal elite pedophiles is killing children to harvest their blood.)

“The reason I believe that people reacted that way is it’s all about the children. The question they don’t want us asking is where are all the missing children?” Logan exclaimed.

“What happens to these children? How can hundreds of thousands of kids go missing in the United States every year and nobody knows where they are? They just vanish? I don’t think so,” she continued. “Every sex trafficking ring worldwide knows, bring the kids to the United States that this administration is participating in the trafficking of kids!”

She also claimed that Child Protective Services has been “directly involved” in kidnapping massive numbers of kids over the past 20 years, baselessly accusing them of using these young children in “sex rings,” “snuff videos” and child pornography.

“This administration is participating in the trafficking of kids!” Logan breathlessly proclaimed. “They’re paying companies, LLCs and non-profits, and church groups. They’re paying them to take these kids and disappear them.”

Referencing the news report Robinson showed at the start of the interview, Logan claimed that the “blood of young children [is] the secret to anti-aging” before asking, “And why does nobody ask, where does the blood come from?”

The once-respected investigative journalist, meanwhile, answered her own question with a series of other questions.

“How do you get the blood of young children?” Logan concluded. “And does it matter if the children are younger and younger and younger? So now you’re talking about the blood of babies now? Is that what you’re talking about?”