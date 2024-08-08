Lara Trump Bites Back at Biden’s Warning Donald Won’t Accept Defeat

Lara Trump has responded to Joe Biden’s comments that he was “not confident at all” that there would be a peaceful transition of power if former President Donald Trump were to lose the 2024 presidential election.

The president made his concerns known in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, of which a preview clip was aired on Wednesday. The interview is the Biden’s first sit-down since he announced on July 21 he was quitting the 2024 race.

“If Trump loses I’m not confident at all,” Biden told political correspondent Robert Costa, while referring to comments made by the former president at a campaign rally in Ohio in March. “He means what he says, we don’t take him seriously. He means it—all that stuff about ‘If we lose, it will be a bloodbath.’”

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee who is married to Donald’s third child, Eric, appeared on NewsNation Wednesday night to assuage those fears.

“We believe if every legal vote is counted, come November 5, Donald Trump will be president. There will be no problem,” she told host Christopher Cuomo on Cuomo.

“It is my job to make sure that people who are voting for Trump feel like their vote matters. And I can assure you, if he does not legally and legitimately win this election, there will be no problem.”

In May, Lara declared on Newsmax that the former president had accepted the 2020 election results, claiming: “It’s pretty obvious... even despite the fact that it was a very questionable election in 2020.”

The comments were met with criticism by DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd, who said in a statement: “The American people are not falling for Lara Trump’s sad and desperate attempts to whitewash Donald Trump’s election denialism as he actively continues to push baseless lies about his loss by over 7 million votes in the 2020 election while refusing to commit to accepting this November’s results. Trump is still the same dangerous election denier he always has been – and continues to make it clear that democracy is on the ballot in this election.”