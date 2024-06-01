Lara Trump Claims Jurors Are in Danger Because of Biden

As Donald Trump’s supporters are reportedly posting violent threats and trying to doxx jurors in his criminal trial in New York, the convicted felon’s daughter-in-law made the wild claim Friday that ensuring juror safety will indeed be an important issue…because of President Joe Biden.

On Newsmax, Republican National Committee Co-chair Lara Trump was asked about a post on X by far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza in which he urged his followers to respect neither the jurors nor the verdict.

“These jurors are going to be—they’re going to find out who these people are,” host Carl Higbie said. “Is [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg going to commit to making sure that they maintain their jobs, that they have security, God forbid. Are these the people that—is this what we need to worry about now? Like, if you’re doing your civic duty, that you put yourself in jeopardy like this?”

Lara Trump, whose father-in-law was fined for intimidating jurors and witnesses in the trial, jumped at the chance to spin the topic of juror safety into an attack on Bragg and Biden.

“Yeah, it’s a real thing you have to think about these days now, apparently, thanks to Alvin Bragg, thanks to—I’m sure we can say—thanks to Joe Biden,” she insisted. Trump then complained—like seemingly everyone who has aligned themselves with the still-indicted former president, including his own lawyer—that he didn’t get a fair trial.

“It’s hard to blame the jurors, though, Carl, because, look, these people were led down a path so directly to this conclusion, to this verdict by the judge from the very beginning—everything possible stacked against Donald Trump,” she said.

“And it’s hard to blame the jurors,” she went on. “But yeah, you put these people in this position, and now what? Now what happens to them now? What happens to our country? We can never go back from this point. But I think we do have to take America back, and we have to make sure we never see another day like this.”

In the 24 hours after Trump’s conviction on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to help his 2016 presidential campaign, a non-profit research organization called Advance Democracy has identified a high volume of threats and violent rhetoric against the jurors, Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, NBC News reported.

One post seen by Advance Democracy contained Bragg’s purported home address, while another user demanded the doxxing of the jurors.

“1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,” read another post. “This s--- is out of control.”

Trump has incessantly criticized Bragg and Merchan since his indictment 14 months ago. Around that time, he posted an image of himself wielding a baseball bat beside a photo of Bragg.