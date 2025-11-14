Lara Trump Dares Despairing Young American Women to Find a Better Country

Lara Trump responded to the news that record numbers of young women want to leave the U.S. permanently by daring them to find a country where they would have more freedom and opportunity.

A new Gallup poll revealed that 40 percent of American women and girls aged 15 to 44 wanted to leave permanently, compared to just 10 percent in 2014.

During an interview Thursday night with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, who previously co-chaired the Republican National Committee, blamed the poll results on “the messaging of the Democrats.”

She then suggested that many young women are ignorant.

Wanting to move abroad became a partisan issue during President Trump’s first term, according to Gallup. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

“We have to get back to not only educating our students on reading and writing and math, because those scores have proven to be abysmal, but we also have to get back to teaching our kids to love this country,” Trump, 43, who is married to the president’s son Eric, said. “That this is the greatest country on earth.”

She then added that she would tell the young women who want to leave, “I dare you to find anywhere else in the world where you have the freedom, the opportunity, where you are limited only by your imagination and your work ethic.”

The desire to move became a partisan issue in 2017 during Donald Trump’s first term in office, which is when meaningful differences emerged in polling results depending on whether the respondent’s preferred party was in office, according to Gallup.

The number of young women who aspired to leave the country shot up to more than 20 percent in 2016, when Trump was elected, and reached a high of 35 percent during his first term.

The number fell to about 25 percent in 2020, the year Joe Biden defeated Trump, but then began climbing again.

Young women’s faith in American institutions, including the judiciary, is at an all-time low thanks at least in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

A second major spike, from 34 percent in 2022 to 44 percent in 2024, coincided with a rise in abortion bans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the federal right to an abortion.

Since 2015, younger women’s trust in institutions—including the judiciary—has fallen by 17 points, the largest decline for any demographic. That might be due in part to the Dobbs ruling, according to Gallup.

The researchers didn’t consider how economics might have impacted people’s choices, but they did note the number of people wanting to leave was also elevated among young men at 19 percent.

The president’s economic policies are fueling a jobs crisis for young Americans. Recent college graduates are facing the worst job market since the 1980s, and youth unemployment jumped to 10.5 percent in August.

At the same time, high prices and a shortage of affordable houses have driven the age of first-time homebuyers in the U.S. a record high of 40 years old.

Lara Trump, however, said the solution was for an unspecified “we” to simply remind young Americans how great their country is.