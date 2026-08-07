Lara Trump Defends Awkward Funeral Gaffe

Lara Trump is pushing back after a video of her checking her watch at Lindsey Graham’s funeral went viral.

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, 43, attended the South Carolina senator’s funeral service at Washington National Cathedral last week alongside her husband Eric Trump, 42.

But Lara’s attendance became a source of controversy after right-wing influencer Matt Wallace posted a video of her discreetly glancing at her Apple Watch during the middle of the service, prompting Eric to appear visibly annoyed. The video has racked up more than 3 million views on X.

“Get over yourselves,” Lara Trump said as she addressed the viral video of her checking her watch at Lindsey Graham’s funeral. Matt Wallace/X

Lara defended the moment in a video on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, saying she was checking on her children at summer camp—but not before starting the video by promoting her partnership with a precious metals dealer and her website “LaraLikesGold.com.”

She explained that her two children with Eric—Luke, 8, and Carolina, 6—were at a camp in New York while she was at Graham’s funeral in Washington, D.C., when she suddenly received “several” phone calls from the camp staff.

“So I did what any parent would do, and I tried to very discreetly inquire as to what was going on so that I could at least know that I had the ability to stay seated in the funeral,” she said.

Lara and Eric attended Graham’s funeral service last week after the South Carolina senator died suddenly at age 71 on July 11. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“But the only thing you’ll see is ‘Lara Trump checks her watch,’ like I’m checking the time. Get over yourselves.”

Lara, who married Eric, the president’s second-oldest son, in 2014, continued, “And this just shows you, by the way, how manipulated so much of what you see out there truly is.”

“The only mistake anybody made in our family—and of course we’ll always make mistakes for all the lunatics out there—was that I happened to glance down and try to like figure out what’s going on with my kids,” she said, adding that there had been a “situation” but that both of her children are OK.

Trump appeared to fall asleep during the hours-long funeral service. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

She then launched straight into an advertisement for a supplement to help against low energy and brain fog.

Trump, 80, also drew attention during Graham’s funeral when he appeared to doze off in the cathedral’s pews after delivering his eulogy.

Graham died suddenly at age 71 on July 11. A preliminary examination found that he suffered an aortic dissection, a tear in the inner layer of the aorta.