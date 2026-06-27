Lara Trump Gives Bonkers Advice to Parents Amid ‘Grifter’ Backlash

Lara Trump is urging families in the South to have more Republican babies as she promotes a patriotic clothing brand targeting the party’s supporters.

The president’s daughter-in-law appeared on Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday, where she and co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy discussed data suggesting that the South is the only region in the country to have seen an increase in its child population.

“Life is more affordable, quality of life is better, we should have more kids, and we can afford to have more kids, so obviously we love to see this,” the mother of two said, suggesting that Americans are moving to the South for its lower cost of living and tend to be more conservative, family-oriented, and religious.

Eric and Lara Trump with children Carolina and Luke. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump, 43, who shares a son and daughter with husband Eric Trump, 42, said she wants to see “more” of a baby boom across the country, adding that she has a special message for babies born in Florida and Texas.

“For the babies being born in Florida and Texas, let’s make sure those babies have the right values. We need more good red voters in states like Texas and Florida, for sure,” she said.

The president’s daughter-in-law’s suggestion that more “red voters” would be beneficial appears to align not only with her father-in-law’s political interests but also with her Lara Trump Collection, which features a “MAGA Red” collection line.

Her remarks came the same week she promoted her clothing line on Instagram, posing in a red crop top reading “USA” in bold capital letters above an American flag, which drew attention online, prompting some users to question the image.

“Is your body real or AI-generated?” one user asked in the comment section, while another wrote that “the constant need to post featuring toned arms and legs really is a scream for affirmation rather than selling clothing.”

“#1 Grifter family! Always selling something!” another user responded.

There were also loyal MAGA supporters who praised Trump’s clothing promotion, with one user writing: “I love everything about it! The hat, the shirt, the abs, the arms. Looking good, Lara.”

Yet Trump’s clothing promotion and her assertion that Americans “can afford to have more kids” come at a time when many households are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis, and follow a week in which Google searches for “affordability” hit an all-time high, rising 500 percent above the average before 2026.

The war in Iran, which began under President Donald Trump, 80, has pushed gas prices above $5 in some states and cost U.S. households an estimated $100 billion so far. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, a record share of American families now requires two full-time incomes to get by.