Lara Trump Exposes Trump’s Tackiest White House Refurb Yet

The president’s daughter-in-law has uncovered Donald Trump’s tackiest addition to the White House yet.

Lara Trump revealed on Instagram that the president’s blinged-up Oval Office, demolition of the East Wing, and the Mar-a-Lagoification of the Rose Garden were not enough—he has also added golden, presidential medallions throughout the building.

One of several golden, presidential medallions that Lara Trump claims her father-in-law has installed throughout the White House, including in its showers. Instagram

“The president has an affinity for these medallions,” she said, pointing to one installed on the West Colonnade that Trump has defaced with his so-called Presidential Walk of Fame. “They’re all over the place.”

The medallions appear to feature the presidential seal and an etching of the White House at its top.

Lara, who is Eric Trump’s wife and a Fox News host, said Trump has gone as far as to install the medallions in White House showers—confirming his MAGA makeover of the building encompasses literally every inch.

Lara Trump shows off where another Trump medallion was installed on the “Presidential Walk of Fame.” Instagram

That revelation came in a video in which Lara, 43, repeatedly touted the executive mansion’s new look. She complimented the ongoing construction of a UFC octagon on its front lawn, gushed over the tasteless “autopen” portrait put up in place of former President Joe Biden, and even showed off her Louboutin heels.

Lara indicated she is glad the Rose Garden is now mostly limestone because it cannot ruin her designer shoes.

The Rose Garden resembles a Mar-a-Lago patio more than it does a garden these days. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“The ‘Rose Garden’ is far better without all of the dirt,” she said. “Look at how beautiful this is.”

Lara then walks out to the patio. After pointing at her red-bottom heels, she says, “Ready? Watch. I’m wearing heels, watch what I’m going to do.”

Lara Trump says she appreciates having a patio in the place of the “Rose Garden” so her heels do not have to touch mud. Instagram

Once on the patio, she continues, “Out here, where previously my shoes would have been in the mud. I feel like it’s a big win.”

The president’s feverish remodeling of the White House—and his hosting of a UFC fight night on his birthday—have been called out by both Democrats and his supporters, who fear that Trump’s priorities are out of touch as everyday Americans contend with sky-high gas and grocery prices.

The president has drastically blinged up the Oval Office in his second term. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Parts of the White House are unrecognizable since Trump returned to office.

On day one, Trump added baroque portrait frames, gold ornaments, and military branch flags behind the Resolute Desk. Things spiraled from there.