A record share of American families now require two full-time incomes to get by, according to a new poll.

More than half of two-parent households with a mother and father (52 percent) had both parents working full time in 2024, according to a Pew Research Center analysis released Tuesday.

That’s up from 46 percent a decade ago and just 31 percent in 1975, marking the highest level on record.

Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about price increases. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

At the same time, families in which the father works full time while the mother stays out of the workforce have become far less common, falling from 42 percent in 1975 to 23 percent last year.

But while dual-income households have become more common overall, the trend has not been uniform across racial and ethnic groups.

White and Asian families saw notable increases in the share of households with two full-time working parents since 2000, reaching 54 percent and 52 percent, respectively.

Black families remain the most likely to have both parents working full time (60 percent), though that share has declined slightly over the past two decades from 64 percent.

Hispanic families, meanwhile, have seen little change, with roughly 44 percent relying on two full-time earners today, virtually unchanged from 45 percent in 2000, while the share of Hispanic mothers who were not employed while their partner worked full time fell only modestly, from 35 percent to 32 percent.

The trend comes as the cost of living crisis is hitting families across the country.

Since Trump started his deeply unpopular war in Iran, energy prices have spiked, hitting American households hard.

The national average price for regular gas has fallen slightly to $4.02 a gallon after climbing above $4.50, according to AAA. In seven states, the average price of gasoline has exceeded $5 per gallon.

Meanwhile, oil prices have surged by about 35 percent. Overall, energy prices are up 3.8 percent.

In total, the war in Iran has cost U.S. households $100 billion so far. That amounts to nearly $750 a household.

At the same time, inflation climbed to 4.2 percent in May, marking its highest level in three years, with prices up 0.5 percent, according to the Consumer Price Index.

Amid the price rises, polls have shown that Americans are feeling more negative about the economy than ever.

A recent Edward Jones/Gallup survey found that roughly one-third of Americans describe themselves as financially stressed. Meanwhile, a Marist poll found that 70 percent say the cost of living in their area is not very or not at all affordable.

Those pressures may help explain the rise of dual-income households. According to Pew, more than 80 percent of parents in families where both partners work full time say the arrangement benefits them financially—a substantially higher share than among families that rely on a single full-time breadwinner.

Still, Trump has dismissed any concerns about price increases.

In remarks from the Oval Office this month, Trump downplayed concerns about the latest inflation data, insisting the economic picture was positive. “The numbers were great,” he said when asked whether he was worried about the report.

He went on to double down on his assessment of prices, saying, “I love the inflation,” and later argued that energy costs would soon ease, adding that oil prices were “going to come down like a rock” once the war ends.