Lara Trump: ‘Doesn’t Matter’ if Trump’s in Prison for RNC
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump said in an interview Wednesday that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, is prepared to accept his party’s nomination from prison if he has to. When Real America’s Voice host Terrance Bates pointed out that Judge Juan Merchan could issue a prison sentence to Trump just days before the Republican National Convention next month, Lara Trump replied, “It doesn’t matter whether Donald Trump is in Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, or anywhere else they may try to put him. On the day that we, as the Republican Party, will be nominating him as our official candidate and our official nominee for president—he will accept that no matter where he is.” She went on to say that getting convicted on 34 felony counts has “only” been a “positive” for Trump because of how it has helped him raise money for his campaign. In a separate interview on Fox Business, Lara Trump reacted to a new post-conviction poll that shows Trump and President Joe Biden tied nationally by saying, “I don’t think that polling accurately reflects the sentiments of the American people.”