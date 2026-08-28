Lara Trump Exposes Donald’s Disturbing Sleep Habit

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has revealed that he regularly sleeps as little as three hours a night.

Fox News host Lara Trump told former WWE wrestler Tyrus on his podcast that she does not get enough sleep—but at least she gets more than the president’s typical three to four hours.

President Donald Trump appeared particularly sleepy during an executive order signing ceremony on Aug. 10. The Daily Beast/Getty

“I truly probably do not sleep enough, but I actually kind of find that I’m a little like the president,” the 43-year-old mother of two said. “He sleeps maybe three or four hours a night. Now I need a little bit more than that, but I think there are some people who can do with less.”

It has already been speculated that the president gets far less than the recommended eight hours of sleep. Many of his Truth Social rampages carry on late into the night and occasionally resume before sunrise the following morning.

A Daily Beast analysis of the president’s Truth Social posts found there were only five days in April in which Trump could have gotten a full night’s sleep. The following month, he set a new record for total posts in a single month at 861—about 27 per day.

While Trump’s posting has been as prolific as ever this term, his lack of sleep appears to catch up with him during the day. The president has been captured dozing off multiple times this term, including at his desk during an Oval Office event in June, which went viral.

The next month, after turning 80, Trump struggled to keep his eyes open at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner—even as one of his top media nemeses, Kaitlan Collins, accepted an award for her reporting.

Trump’s inability to stay alert at public events comes in addition to his physical ailments—like his severely swollen ankles and bruised hands—which have appeared with increasing frequency this term, suggesting his physical health is also in decline.

An animated GIF of Donald Trump during the Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable in Memphis, Tennessee on March 23, 2026. Fox News/Youtube

The president’s aides and Cabinet secretaries have defended his dozing off—sometimes claiming it simply is not happening, despite him being caught on camera. Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Marco Rubio about the president’s heavy eyes in June. The secretary of state said he has simply not seen Trump doze off.

“That’s false. That’s false,” Rubio told Lieu after the California lawmaker pointed out that the president keeps falling asleep in public. “I’ve never seen him fall asleep.”

Donald Trump rests his eyes during a February news conference that was aired live on Fox News. The Daily Beast/Fox News

Rubio continued, “On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem, because he calls me at two in the morning, he calls me at five in the morning, and you know, I like to sleep a little bit—maybe not 12 hours—but at least six... I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The White House has denied the president’s daytime dozing by contending that he is simply resting his eyes, not sleeping.