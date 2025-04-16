Lara Trump wrote a fawning tribute to Megyn Kelly after the right-wing pundit was included among Time‘s 100 Most Influential People this year.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, the former co-chair of the Republican National Convention, heaped praise on the ex-Fox News host for her reporting prowess, intelligence, and integrity.

“Megyn Kelly’s journalism is unparalleled, and fearless,” Trump wrote. “In 2024, she redefined media by talking about the toughest issues and engaging audiences across the spectrum. Megyn’s sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to honest discourse have not only shaped public opinion but undoubtedly inspired a new generation of journalists.”

Trump called Kelly “a trailblazer who isn’t afraid to voice where she stands on any given issue,” adding that “her impact on the media landscape is undeniable.”

She also inserted a plug for Kelly’s latest media venture: a network of podcasts set to launch this spring.

Eric Trump and Lara Trump stand as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 21, 2024 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kelly, 54, who has become an outspoken supporter of Trump and his platform since launching her own show on SiriusXM in 2021, was one of a number of MAGA figures included under the “leaders” portion of the list.

Alongside the president himself, the current administration was well represented. Vice President JD Vance, DOGE head Elon Musk, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. all made the cut.

The broader list—which features business people, artists, sports figures, and more—included podcaster Joe Rogan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and gymnast Simone Biles.

Before launching her show on Sirius, Kelly made her name as first a correspondent and eventually an anchor at Fox, then had a brief stint hosting a show on NBC News from 2017 to 2018.

Megyn Kelly speaks at Donald Trump's victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kelly made waves for confronting Trump, then a Republican candidate for president, with tough questions during a primary debate on Fox in 2016. It kicked off a feud that saw Trump call her “nasty” and unprofessional.

In 2024, after leaving the mainstream news world and taking a MAGA turn, Kelly joined Trump on the campaign trail and eventually endorsed him for president, calling him a “protector of women.”

Kelly was also named to Time’s influential people list in 2014. In that tribute, fellow Fox pundit Brit Hume’s praise struck a more sober tone than Lara Trump’s. He pointed to Kelly’s “great looks, strong voice, authoritative yet cheerful presence and obvious intelligence.”

The paragraph-long blurbs for each honoree are traditionally written by another prominent figure who has a personal relationship to them.

Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric Trump, hosted Kelly on her own show, The Right View, for a chummy conversation in March.

During that appearance, Kelly explained how the president converted her from a critic to one of his “number one fans” by “just being who he is.”

“I love that, and I love how honest you are about that,” the president’s daughter-in-law gushed in response. “It takes a very big person to take a step back, to look at a situation and say, ‘You know what, maybe I misjudged this.’”