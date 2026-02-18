Lara Trump Floats Bonkers Theory About Trump’s Pre-Written ‘Major’ Speech

Lara Trump said her father-in-law has prepared a speech on the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Speaking on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, Lara, 43, said she and her husband, Eric Trump, 42, asked President Donald Trump, 79, what he knows about extraterrestrial life—and received what she described as a “coy” response.

“Eric and I were like, ‘Oh my gosh, he won’t even fully tell us, maybe there’s more to it,’” the president’s daughter-in-law told host Miranda Devine on Wednesday.

Eric and Lara Trump asked the president about extraterrestrial life. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The news that the president of the United States reportedly dodged a question about extraterrestrial life—commonly referred to as alien life— follows former president Barack Obama, 64, admitting on the No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen podcast that “they’re real, but I haven’t seen them yet.”

Though Obama later clarified on Instagram that “distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low,” and that he saw “no evidence” of them during his presidency, rumors have circulated on social media that Trump will deliver a speech about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

Online rumors about Trump’s planned speech began with a post on X by UFO researcher Mark Christopher Lee that claimed a “source inside the Trump administration” provided him with a “full text of President Trump’s prepared historic announcement on UAPs/non-human intelligence.”

Dan Farah, the director of the documentary about aliens The Age of Disclosure, also added to Lee’s narrative by claiming to Entertainment Weekly that the release of his film may lead to the “government finally revealing everything it legally can” about extraterrestrial life.

On Wednesday’s podcast, the president’s daughter-in-law appeared to confirm the rumors.

“My father-in-law has actually said it, that there is some speech that he has,” Lara said, adding, “that he is going to break out and talk about, and it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Mark Christopher Lee alleges that a source in the Trump administration confirmed the president has a speech about UFOs prepared. @The_King_Of_UFO/ X

The president, who allegedly has prepared a speech about life from another world, has previously expressed skepticism about the existence of life beyond Earth.

“I have to be honest, I have never been a believer,” Trump told podcaster Joe Rogan in 2024, revealing that he has been told “a lot” about “people coming from space” and has had “very strange” discussions with jet pilots about things they’ve seen in the sky.

“There’s no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don’t have life,” Trump said.

Trump Jr. and his dad attend the launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

According to a 2021 study by the Pew Research Center, 65 percent of Americans believe that aliens exist.

This includes the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, 48, who has expressed interest in aliens in the past and also pressed him about the existence of non-human life.

During a Father’s Day interview in 2020, the president’s son asked him about Roswell— a town that has been the focus of UFO conspiracy theories after a “flying disc” was allegedly spotted there in 1947.