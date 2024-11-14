Lara Trump Is All in on the Idea of Becoming a Senator

Lara Trump is ready for Congress. She claims.

Amid chatter that she should be the one to fill Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s seat as he joins Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Trump’s daughter-in-law confirmed to Fox News that she “would love to serve the people of Florida” if she’s able.

“This is my home state now and has been for three years,” she added in an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Lara, whose credentials include television producer and nepotism, is married to Trump’s second son, Eric. She spent most of the year stumping for her father-in-law, co-chairing the Republican National Committee at his behest.

She previously declined to run for Congress in 2022, when Sen. Richard Burr vacated his seat in her actual home state of North Carolina. At the time, she decided to sit it out, reportedly because her one-year-old and three-year-old children needed her attention.

Two years later, however, she appears to feel differently.

“No one knows better than I do the America first agenda or the goals of Donald Trump for the coming four years,” she said. “So if I am asked, I would love to consider it, but I have yet to have a conversation with Governor DeSantis.”

In Florida, Senate vacancies are temporarily filled by the governor’s appointment until the next general election, so this would be a matter for Ron DeSantis to decide.

DeSantis challenged Trump in the presidential primary—prompting Trump to label him “DeSanctimonious”—and some have suggested that approving his daughter-in-law’s Senate seat would be one way to help rebuild bridges.